GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - About 700 homes on the Garden Peninsula are still without power. “Unfortunately, we expect them to be out again tonight (Thursday). We are telling all members that if their power is not restored by 8 o’clock tonight (Thursday), it’s a plan appropriately for their power to be out,” said Allie Brawley, director of business development and communication for Cloverland Electric Cooperative.

GARDEN, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO