No. 9 Hogs Come Up Short in Series Opener

By Grace Tafolla
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. – Despite a potent outing by junior righthander Chenise Delce, No. 9 Arkansas (22-7, 4-3 SEC) was unable to scrap together runs as it fell 2-0 to Ole Miss (26-7, 4-3 SEC) in the series opener Friday night at Ole Miss Softball...

