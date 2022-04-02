Briar Cliff baseball takes game two to split double-header with Northwestern
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Game One: Northwestern wins 4-2
WP: B. Roberts (2-3)
LP: J. Wesselman (2-3)
S: C. Schuchart (3)
Game Two: Briar Cliff wins 4-3
WP: D. Blair (3-3)
LP: B. Tornow (1-1)
S. B. Sitzmann (1)
Cone (BCU) – 1-4, HR (1), RBI, R
Anthony (BCU) – 1-2, 2RBI
Shelton (NWC) – 1-3, 2RBI
