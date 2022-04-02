Take Back The Night event supports survivors

When Fara Lekhnych endured abuse as a child, she felt like her voice had no power.

But on Friday, she used her words to reach other survivors at Heartly House’s first Take Back The Night.

“There is so much hope for us,” Lekhnych said about the survivors in front of her at Baker Park Bandshell in Frederick.

Since the 1970s, Take Back The Night demonstrations have protested violence against women and advocated for survivors, according to Take Back The Night Foundation’s website. They’ve occurred across the country and abroad, often on college campuses.

Jenn Metcalf, community engagement and prevention manager for Heartly House, said the nonprofit wanted to host its own Take Back The Night for some time. She said the event helps survivors to “take back the narrative.”

“We know it’s a powerful thing for survivors to have space to feel supported,” she said.

Heartly House found its services in greater demand during the pandemic. The organization provides counseling, emergency shelter, legal services, a 24-hour hotline and more. It strives to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse.

“We saw our numbers go up so much during COVID,” Metcalf said. “We know stuff got worse for a lot of people the past two years.”

Direct contacts with clients and those advocating for them increased by 9% compared to the prior year, according to Heartly House’s 2021 annual report. Counseling sessions went up 7.65%, while calls to the hotline spiked 10%. The number of people who received legal support jumped 37%.

Inga James, president and executive director of Heartly House, said Take Back The Night served to honor survivors and those who did not make it.

“Take Back The Night is all about creating safe spaces for everybody,” James said in an interview.

Survivor Doug Tinder, of Frederick County, hoped his speech at the event would reach other male survivors.

“Usually, when they think of survivors, people don’t think of men,” Tinder told the crowd.

Tinder survived childhood sexual abuse. He’s still healing.

As he heals from more than three years of abuse, Tinder tries to help others. He serves on the Heartly House Board of Directors and helped start a men’s support group there. He is a board member of the national organization, MaleSurvivor.Org.

“For a long time, I thought I was alone,” Tinder said.

He said roughly one in six men have been sexually abused before the age of 18. It can be especially difficult for men to disclose the abuse they endured, he said, and most wait decades to speak about it.

“It’s unfortunate so many of us are stuck in silence,” Tinder said.

Lekhnych also thought of other survivors when she offered to speak at Take Back The Night.

“The more we speak about it, the less alone people will feel,” Lekhnych said before stepping on the bandshell stage.

It was her first time telling her story to such a large group in public. Roughly 75 people braved blustery winds for the event.

“If you feel completely alone ... I hope you leave knowing you’re not,” Lekhnych told them.

She described 14 frightening years of physical abuse, neglect and near-death experiences. Even when the abuse ended, it wasn’t really over. The trauma stayed with her, but Lekhnych went on to fight for others.

She founded The Blue Ribbon Project’s Adult Survivors of Childhood Trauma Support Group. She also advocated for child abuse survivors as she competed for Mrs. Frederick 2018.

Lekhnych encouraged survivors to speak up. She told them they have a right to be angry, to not forgive.

Lekhnych invited survivors from the seats to stand and gather. About one dozen huddled together as the cold wind whipped the signs taped to the stage. They bore messages such as, “Shatter the silence. Stop the violence.”

The bell tower tolled as encouraging words flowed from Lekhnych.

“Fight no matter what,” Lekhnych said, speaking directly to the survivors. “When we fight together, we will win.”