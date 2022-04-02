JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps get swept by Western Texas College

Kaitlyn Gonzales (Midland College athletics)

SNYDER – Western Texas College swept Midland College in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Friday at United Field.

The Lady Westerners defeated MC, 6-3 and 4-2 as the Lady Chaparrals dropped their WJCAC openers.

In the first game, MC (19-8-1, 0-2) had a 2-0 lead through four innings before WTC (18-12, 4-2) tied the game with a pair of runs in the fifth and then scored four in the sixth.

Zoey De Baca, Tajanae Davis and Gisselle Dominguez each had two hits for MC.

Lucy Carney took the loss in the circle.

The second game was tied at 2-all after three innings before the Lady Westerners took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Chaps committed three errors behind starting pitcher De Baca.

Kaitlyn Gonzales was the only Lady Chap with multiple hits as she had a double and a triple.

The teams meet in another doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lady Chaps Field on the Midland College campus.