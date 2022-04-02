ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Heika: 'It's been a bit,' as Tyler Seguin would say

Cover picture for the articleReading Twitter has been a bit of a challenge for the past three or four months, and I know you guys have a lot to discuss. This seems like the best place to do it. Hey Heika returns with a flurry, so buckle up and hold on. After 20...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
Rick Jeanneret Video Brings Sabres Fans to Tears [WATCH]

I have memories of being a kid and playing street hockey with friends in front of my house. We would play for hours. Even in the heat of June, July, August. We would play from noon to 8 pm at night. One thing we always did after a great goal...
Oilers Should Recall & Start Skinner During This Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up with Oilers, Fall 6-1 at Honda Center

The Edmonton Oilers raced out to an early lead tonight at Honda Center and didn't look back, defeating the Ducks by a 6-1 score to sweep a three-game season series. Three Oilers, including NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid and defenseman Tyson Barrie, led Edmonton offensively with three points apiece. "It's...
Buffalo Sabres cap off RJ Night with 4-3 win over Predators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators was a night to remember for longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The first sold out Sabres crowd in over two years will also have a win to remember; Buffalo hung on to beat the Predators 4-3. Neither team had a problem finding the back of the net in the first period. An early 3-1 lead vanished and became a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes. Tage Thompson scored two of Buffalo's three goals and reached the 30-goal mark.
Heika's Take: Loss in Seattle was a letdown, but Stars finish 3-1 on trip

There are plenty of explanations for the Stars' 4-1 loss at Seattle Sunday night. Dallas was playing on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, and in fact was finishing a stretch in which it played 12 of 15 games on the road, with the three home games split into one-game homestands.
Jake Oettinger gets the start in Seattle as Stars close out road trip

Stars (39-25-3, 81 points) vs. Kraken (21-41-6, 48 points) The Stars have become a great road team. A Dallas team that struggled earlier away from home and started the season 4-12-1 on the road is now 18-16-2. That happens because of a 14-4-1 run, including 6-1-0 in the past seven road games and 3-0 on this current road trip.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KINGS

LOS ANGELES - The Flames hit the ice tonight in the newly redubbed Crypto.com Arena to start a four-game road swing. Earlier Monday, the team announced they had recalled Juuso Valimaki and Adam Ruzicka, who joined the team after heading south to L.A. from Stockton. Below are the lines and...
Preds Embracing Playoff Mentality, Mindset in Final Four Weeks of Season

The Stanley Cup Playoffs don't begin for another four weeks, but as far as the Predators are concerned, their postseason is well underway. The odds remain in Nashville's favor - the Preds currently have an 88.7 percent chance to make the playoffs as of Monday afternoon - but nothing in the NHL is ever guaranteed, especially at this time of the year.
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 19:23 of the Third Period

Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. Explanation: Video review confirmed the call on the ice. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games. The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared...
FLAMES RECALL RUZICKA, VALIMAKI

Forward and defenceman join club in L.A. The Flames have recalled defenceman Juuso Valimaki and forward Adam Ruzicka from the AHL's Stockton Heat. Ruzicka has played 23 games with the Flames already this season, notching five goals and nine points. He has 11 goals and 19 points in 16 games with the Heat.
Andrew Hammond: Always Seeing It Through | PODCAST

Hammond's journey through the hockey world has taken him many places, but he's always persevered. Even though Andrew Hammond was the first in his Canadian family to really embrace playing hockey and make a career of it, it was pretty obvious from the moment he acquired his first set of goalie equipment that something was brewing.
Final Buzzer: Driedger Dynamic

Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann rings up his first shorthanded goal of the season and 25th overall to make it 1-0 early in this Kids' Night game. Happiest person in the building is Kole Lind, whistled for tripping two minutes into the game. Second period is scoreless but not...
Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a...
Predators News & Rumors: Duchene’s Career Year, Josi & More

The Nashville Predators experienced a quiet week with two games on their schedule, but the results could have been better considering the quality of their opponents. Opening up with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, the Predators got a pair of goals, including the game-winner, from an unlikely source in Michael McCarron. Juuse Saros looked particularly sharp, stopping 36 of 37 shots and improving to 33 wins on the season. Unfortunately, the Predators faltered against the Buffalo Sabres later in the week, dropping a 4-3 decision. Despite a third-period push to tie the game, Nashville failed to solve Craig Anderson, who stopped all ten shots he faced in the final frame.
