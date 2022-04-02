Hey Heika: 'It's been a bit,' as Tyler Seguin would say

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).

