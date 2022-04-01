2022 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

After two days in San Antonio, it’s time for moving day at the Valero Texas Open. Defending champion Jordan Spieth hasn’t clicked on all cylinders yet, especially on the greens. The Texan currently sits a 2 under.

Rory McIlroy, who was making just his second start at the Valero, couldn’t make anything with the flat stick on Friday and went home early.

Ryan Palmer, who had missed three of his last four cuts entering the week, has gotten off to a hot start at TPC San Antonio, firing a 6-under 66 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open. All times Eastern.

TEXAS OPEN: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

8:32 a.m.

Martin Laird, James Hahn, Austin Smotherman

8:43 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, C.T. Pan, Matt Jones

8:54 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, Roger Sloan

9:05 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Zach Johnson, Aaron Baddeley

9:16 a.m.

Adam Long, Brendan Steele, John Huh

9:27 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Seung-Yul Noh, Luke List

9:43 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam

9:54 a.m.

Jim Herman, Chad Ramey, Jordan Spieth

10:05 a.m.

Matthias Schwab, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati

10:16 a.m.

Russell Knox, William McGirt, Si Woo Kim

10:27 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Richard Bland, Anirban Lahiri

10:38 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Tony Finau, Luke Donald

10:54 a.m.

Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin

11:05 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Mito Pereira, Aaron Rai

11:16 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:27 a.m.

Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin

11:38 a.m.

Jared Wolfe, Davis Riley, Adam Hadwin

11:49 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Uihlein, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:05 p.m.

Doc Redman, J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson

12:16 p.m.

Henrik Norlander, Bradnt Snedeker, Beau Hossler

12:27 p.m.

Scott Gutschewski, Robert MacIntyre, David Skinns

12:38 p.m.

Charles Howell III, Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd

12:49 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover

1:00 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 2

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m.

NBC:

3:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.