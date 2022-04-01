2022 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
After two days in San Antonio, it’s time for moving day at the Valero Texas Open. Defending champion Jordan Spieth hasn’t clicked on all cylinders yet, especially on the greens. The Texan currently sits a 2 under.
Rory McIlroy, who was making just his second start at the Valero, couldn’t make anything with the flat stick on Friday and went home early.
Ryan Palmer, who had missed three of his last four cuts entering the week, has gotten off to a hot start at TPC San Antonio, firing a 6-under 66 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open. All times Eastern.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time Players
8:32 a.m.
Martin Laird, James Hahn, Austin Smotherman
8:43 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, C.T. Pan, Matt Jones
8:54 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, Roger Sloan
9:05 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Zach Johnson, Aaron Baddeley
9:16 a.m.
Adam Long, Brendan Steele, John Huh
9:27 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Seung-Yul Noh, Luke List
9:43 a.m.
Richy Werenski, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam
9:54 a.m.
Jim Herman, Chad Ramey, Jordan Spieth
10:05 a.m.
Matthias Schwab, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati
10:16 a.m.
Russell Knox, William McGirt, Si Woo Kim
10:27 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Richard Bland, Anirban Lahiri
10:38 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Tony Finau, Luke Donald
10:54 a.m.
Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin
11:05 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Mito Pereira, Aaron Rai
11:16 a.m.
Denny McCarthy, Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
11:27 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin
11:38 a.m.
Jared Wolfe, Davis Riley, Adam Hadwin
11:49 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Uihlein, Rasmus Hojgaard
12:05 p.m.
Doc Redman, J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson
12:16 p.m.
Henrik Norlander, Bradnt Snedeker, Beau Hossler
12:27 p.m.
Scott Gutschewski, Robert MacIntyre, David Skinns
12:38 p.m.
Charles Howell III, Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd
12:49 p.m.
Dylan Frittelli, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover
1:00 p.m.
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar
How to watch/listen
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, April 2
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m.
NBC:
3:30-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 3-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
TV
Golf Channel: 1-2 p.m.
NBC:
2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
