ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2022 Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdCqT_0ex9dPmw00
Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

After two days in San Antonio, it’s time for moving day at the Valero Texas Open. Defending champion Jordan Spieth hasn’t clicked on all cylinders yet, especially on the greens. The Texan currently sits a 2 under.

Rory McIlroy, who was making just his second start at the Valero, couldn’t make anything with the flat stick on Friday and went home early.

Ryan Palmer, who had missed three of his last four cuts entering the week, has gotten off to a hot start at TPC San Antonio, firing a 6-under 66 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open. All times Eastern.

TEXAS OPEN: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

8:32 a.m.

Martin Laird, James Hahn, Austin Smotherman

8:43 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, C.T. Pan, Matt Jones

8:54 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, Roger Sloan

9:05 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Zach Johnson, Aaron Baddeley

9:16 a.m.

Adam Long, Brendan Steele, John Huh

9:27 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Seung-Yul Noh, Luke List

9:43 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam

9:54 a.m.

Jim Herman, Chad Ramey, Jordan Spieth

10:05 a.m.

Matthias Schwab, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati

10:16 a.m.

Russell Knox, William McGirt, Si Woo Kim

10:27 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Richard Bland, Anirban Lahiri

10:38 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Tony Finau, Luke Donald

10:54 a.m.

Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin

11:05 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Mito Pereira, Aaron Rai

11:16 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:27 a.m.

Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin

11:38 a.m.

Jared Wolfe, Davis Riley, Adam Hadwin

11:49 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Uihlein, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:05 p.m.

Doc Redman, J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson

12:16 p.m.

Henrik Norlander, Bradnt Snedeker, Beau Hossler

12:27 p.m.

Scott Gutschewski, Robert MacIntyre, David Skinns

12:38 p.m.

Charles Howell III, Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd

12:49 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover

1:00 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 2

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m.

NBC:

3:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler fail to qualify for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A quick out in San Antonio means no Augusta trip for Jason Day. For the first time since 2010, the former World No. 1 will not tee it up at the Masters, as his bid for a last-minute invite to the year’s first major ended with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau exit Texas Open early before Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Valero Texas Open, Rory McIlroy eliminated

In the United States, Guido Migliozzi with a total of 150 (78 72, +6) hits, was eliminated from the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour tournament that precedes The Masters. The Vicenza - who will represent Italy, together with Francesco Molinari, in the first Major of 2022 from 7 to 10 April in Augusta (Georgia, USA) - paid dearly for a first round that was below expectations.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

J.J. Spaun takes Texas Open for first PGA Tour win

SAN ANTONIO -- J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event -- and his first trip to the Masters -- by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday. In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13 under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a 2-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
FanSided

Valero Texas Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Valero Texas Open payout and purse for this week on the PGA Tour to see the prize money each player will bring home. The Valero Texas Open descended upon TPC San Antonio this week on the PGA Tour as the proverbial last leg on the schedule before traveling to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters. But the 100th playing of this tournament offered golf fans plenty of entertainment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
golfmagic.com

Valero Texas Open R3: Four tied at the top, Jordan Spieth off the pace

Four players are tied at the top of the leader board after moving day at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. Brandt Snedeker, Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun have all moved to 10-under after 54 holes at TPC San Antonio. Snedeker fired a third round bogey...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valero Texas Open#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Texan#Tpc San Antonio#Eastern#Pga Tour Live#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy