Rancho Mirage, CA

Former Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho trails by one at Chevron

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Jennifer Kupcho broke out the gum to try and stay calm after 15 consecutive pars. She struggled to get enough pace on her putts on Friday afternoon. Eventually, on two of her last three holes, she poured in a couple of birdie putts to get within one stroke of leader Hinako Shibuno at the Chevron Championship.

“I wouldn’t say I stayed very patient,” said Kupcho. “I definitely got a little angry.”

On the eve of the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the inaugural champion finds herself in the mix for another piece of history: to become the last major champion at Mission Hills Country Club.

“It’s just exciting to be here,” said Kupcho, who still awaits her first victory on the LPGA.

Kupcho sits tied at 8 under with last year’s champion Patty Tavantanakit and Annie Park, who played solo in the first two rounds. South Korean major winners Sei Young Kim and Hyo Joo Kim trail by two in a share of fifth.

While Park enjoyed being on her own, Kupcho had fun playing alongside Lizette Salas, who became a close friend after last year’s Solheim Cup.

“I definitely talk a lot more,” said Kupcho. “I’m sure the fans out here saw that I am definitely a different person when I’m playing with a really good friend.”

Fans certainly saw plenty of that in Augusta when she competed alongside good friend Maria Fassi in the final round.

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States and Maria Fassi of Mexico fist bump on the No. 12 hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Augusta National/The Masters)

When asked what she does to manage emotions when things get tough, Kupcho said she has to have a quick release.

“Honestly, I think, as everybody knows, I wear my heart on my sleeve,” she said. “I kind of just get angry and slam a club or hit my leg or bag. It’s just that quick thing that I think is kind of – just like let’s it all out.

“That’s kind of what I have to do. I can’t really do it any other way.”

