Vols set a program record with 17th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols continue to run through the SEC by trouncing Vanderbilt 6-2 on Friday night.

The game started with controversy when Jordan Beck hit a solo shot that would not be counted. The umpires huddled and discovered there wasn’t an updated sticker on his bat for this weekend’s series. Tony Vitello was enraged by the call.

“I don’t even know if Jordan Beck should be at the University of Tennessee,” said Vitello jokingly later in the broadcast. “Probably forged his transcript, he’s really a 35-year-old named Mike Honcho coming to class every day.”

The Vols used the call as motivation. Luc Lipcius blasted a two-run shot in the second inning. Lipcius touched the plate and proceeded to check his bat as a shot toward the umpires’ call.

Beck found revenge later by ripping a double into the gap scoring two runs to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead. Trey Lipscomb drove in Beck with a triple that the Commodores’ right fielder lost in the lights.

Tennessee tacked on another with a wild pitch.

Chase Burns was electric. The freshman threw 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and only two earned runs. Will Mabrey relieved Burns. Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell also saw action.

UP NEXT: UT will look to take the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET.

