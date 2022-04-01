ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1995 Corvette Indianapolis 500 Pace Car Edition

corvetteactioncenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 1995 Corvette convertible is one of 527 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car Package examples...

forums.corvetteactioncenter.com

Motorious

This Corvette Walks On Water

Plenty of people have fantasized about driving their car on water. Maybe it was to skip traffic, get away from the cops, or just to go exploring somewhere they couldn’t because they don’t own a boat. Well, this Corvette is designed to give you that kind of experience, only it’s not an amphibious car. Instead, it’s like a small boat that’s made to look like a Corvette or maybe a Ferrari, depending on your automotive persuasion.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Corvette Z06 Has A Truly Unique Powerplant

The 5.5-liter LT6 engine found in the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a truly special powerplant. GM's engineers knew the upcoming Porsche fighter had to have a brilliant power source and, to that end, purchased a Ferrari 458's engine to benchmark against. Chevy's hard work has paid off, as the naturally aspirated motor develops an almighty 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. What's more, it can rev up to 8,600 rpm.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Loses 5DF Black-Painted Wheel Option

The 2023 Corvette Stingray will introduce a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 Corvette Stingray, arriving as the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette Stingray will not offer the 5-trident-spoke Black-painted aluminum wheels option. The 5-trident-spoke Black-painted...
CARS
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Motorious

GM Hikes The Price Of The C8 Corvette

Several automotive outlets have been able to confirm with General Motors that rumors of a price hike for 2023 C8 Corvettes is actually happening. Reportedly, it will now set you back $63,195 MSRP for the 1LT Coupe, marking a price increase of $1,050 versus the 2022 model year. Depending on how much of a penny pincher you are, this might be no big deal or it will have you seeing red. Considering how inflation is going these days, we might see more price hikes in the future.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: It's official! The livestream is over and the GR Corolla is revealed. Read all about it in our debut post. Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.
CARS
KISS 106

All Aboard These Indianapolis Train Car Hotel Rooms

Next time you visit Indianapolis, forget staying in an ordinary hotel room. Stay in a train car!. As you know, Indianapolis is not too far from the Evansville area. Many people make the trip up to Indy for concerts, races, basketball and football games, among many other things. While you're there, you might do a little sightseeing. One cool thing that you can see in Indianapolis is Union Station. According to IndyWithKids:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied At Full Throttle On The Nurburgring

Necessary or not, downsizing is impacting all automakers. Just look at Mercedes and its plans to give the C43 and C63 replacements a four-cylinder engine, thus eliminating two cylinders from the former and four from the latter. However, the three-pointed star is among the few automakers to still offer a twelve-cylinder engine, albeit not in AMG S65 guise but rather as a Maybach S680. Speaking of the luxobarge, a new AMG S63 is on its way.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Original Acura NSX Just Keeps Getting More and More Appealing

The Acura NSX, from the first moment folks laid eyes on its wild shape at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, captivated enthusiasts. Various car titles just keep writing retrospectives on a vehicle that has rightfully earned a reputation as a performance icon even as its successor lives on with less fanfare. The car that famously made Ferrari and Porsche quake, the reliable supercar, a car that Ayrton Senna honed—there's a lot of myth and mythos around the NSX, and decades of history. But beyond all that, there's still a car—a car that, to this day, is an experience even without all that context.
CHICAGO, IL

