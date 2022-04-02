Man critically injured after wrecking moped in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park Police officer said a man is in critical condition after crashing a moped Friday.
The rider, an 81-year-old Pinellas Park man, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries. According to investigators, The man was heading eastbound on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street N. when at the same time, a PSTA bus was stopped at a local bus stop. Woods was unable to slow down and tipped the moped over.
