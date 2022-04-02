ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Whitecaps aim for first win in tussle vs. Sporting Kansas City

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfkxh_0ex9cBr300

The Vancouver Whitecaps have yet to win this season, but coach Vanni Sartini isn’t ready to switch to Plan B.

“I’m still on the plan … let’s say ‘A-and-a-half,'” Sartini said. “We need to change little things, but the main core, the main tactical idea, needs to be the same. … We’re going in the right direction. We’re not gonna change our identity.”

The Whitecaps (0-3-1, 1 point), who are in last place in the Western Conference, will try to earn their first victory when they play host to Sporting Kansas City (2-3-0, six points) on Saturday night.

It will be a rematch of an opening-round playoff game last season, which host Sporting Kansas City won 3-1 as Graham Zusi had a goal and an assist.

The Whitecaps have been dealing with injuries to forward Brian White, their leading scorer last season, and designated player Ryan Gauld. Both are expected to be available in some capacity Saturday.

“The motivation is done by the fact we’re a little behind in the standings and we want to win,” Sartini said. “We have two games now, Kansas City and Portland at home, and at the end of these two games, the standings must be a little different than it is now. That’s our objective.”

Sporting Kansas City, whose three losses have all been on the road, has also been dealing with injuries. Forward Alan Pulido (knee) is out for the season and a handful of starters have missed time.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi returned last week for a 1-0 home victory against previously undefeated Real Salt Lake. Russell scored the lone goal in the 81st minute.

“I’m always interested when a team gets into a situation where we were — we had a lot of injuries — and how the reaction of the guys, some panic and then others keep their head,” Sporting coach Peter Vermes said. “Just because you’re losing doesn’t mean you’re lost. We weren’t lost.”

The Whitecaps defeated visiting SKC 2-1 during the regular season last year, their lone victory against them in the past nine meetings (1-6-2) in all competitions.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

New York City FC's slump continues as Toronto FC win at BMO Field

New York, April 2, 2022 (AFP) - New York City FC's sluggish start to the MLS season continued on Saturday as the reigning Major League Soccer champions crashed to a 2-1 defeat in Toronto. A Jesus Jimenez strike and a headed own goal from Thiago Martins were enough to secure...
MLS
ESPN

CF Montreal edge FC Cincinnati for first win of season

Joaquin Torres recorded the tiebreaking goal in the 67th minute and Djordje Mihailovic netted a first-half brace as visiting CF Montreal finally recorded its first win of the season, 4-3 over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Cincinnati (2-4-0, 6 points) was down 3-2 when a streaking Alvas Powell was tripped in...
MLS
ESPN

Fafa Picault, Houston Dynamo top Inter Miami after weather delay

Fafa Picault scored twice and Darwin Quintero also tallied a goal to help the Houston Dynamo defeat host Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was the first road victory of the season for Houston (2-1-2, 8 points), which is unbeaten in its past three matches. Inter Miami (0-4-1, 1 point) is the only winless team remaining in the Eastern Conference and has the fewest points of any MLS team.
MLS
FOX Sports

Moreno, Guzan help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night. Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1).
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Graham Zusi
Person
Ryan Gauld
ESPN

LAFC hammer Orlando City, 4-2

Orlando City SC kept top scoring threat Carlos Vela from a goal Saturday night at home. It was the rest of the team the home side couldn't contain in Los Angeles FC's 4-2 win at Orlando, Fla. Brian Rodriguez and Jesus Murillo scored first-half goals, then Ilie Sanchez and Kwadwo...
MLS
FOX Sports

Arena says Matt Turner suffered frostbite at game in St Paul

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena says goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered frostbite during the U.S. national team's World Cup qualifier in Minnesota but is sidelined with an unrelated injury. Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States' Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid weather at...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Minnesota United#Inter Miami#The Vancouver Whitecaps
The Spun

Alex Morgan Shines In Her Debut: Soccer World Reacts

Saturday afternoon’s National Women’s Soccer League game between the San Diego Wave FC and Angel City aired nationally on CBS. It’s rare to get a nationally-televised NSWL game on CBS, but hopefully we’ll get more of them in the future, because Saturday’s couldn’t have gone much better.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy