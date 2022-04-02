ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Nonprofit hopes 1st Abilene Walk for Autism will bring community together

By Noah McKinney
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Established in January 2022, Spectrum Connection is a new Abilene nonprofit that hopes to bring the Big Country autism community together. Board officer Jerri Jones says that’s the goal of their first official event: The Abilene Walk for Autism.

“We just want everybody to know that they’re not alone. There is hope for the future, there is. A diagnosis is not the end of the world,” Jones says.

The walk takes place April 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at Red Bud Park, where many local autism resource organizations will be set up to better connect with the public. Jones says she hopes attendees will also find community with each other.

“Sometimes a brand new diagnosis is terrifying and we want people to not be scared, because it’s an adventure and there’s going to be somebody there with them on that adventure,” says Jones.

While the walk has been their focus for the past four months, Jones says they hope to offer even more to the community as they continue to grow as an organization.

“This will bring everybody together, and also, we’re working to raise money so that we can provide financial assistance in those areas,” Jones says.

“This is our starting point and we’re just going to kind of leap off from here,” she added.

In addition to the organizations, Abilene Spider Man and a local Star Trek troupe will be in attendance for photo opportunities.

