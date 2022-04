The first Final Four game Saturday between No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed Villanova may be viewed by some as an undercard to the night's second semifinal game between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 8 seed North Carolina. Sure the Tar Heels and Blue Devils are getting most of the attention, but the Jayhawks vs. Wildcats matchup is an unusually compelling prelim that would be the marquee game in any other Final Four. Consider the Wildcats and Jayhawks have combined to win three national titles since 2008, and each of these historically strong programs have their sights set on adding another title to their tally.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO