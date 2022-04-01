ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mother Of Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy Running Boston Marathon In His Honor

CNN
CNN
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bb2Q_0ex9Zhw800

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of a fallen Boston firefighter has spent the last eight years working to make sure no one else feels loss like hers.

Kathy Crosby Bell’s son, Michael Kennedy, died while battling a massive Back Bay fire in 2014, just weeks before the Boston Marathon.

Kathy showed WBZ-TV what she’ll be wearing to keep Michael with her on the long run from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

“This is his dog tags that he wore in Iraq,” Kathy says holding the chain in her hands.

One is a medal he got for leading the troops to church. And another was Saint Florian, which was given to her at Michael’s wake by a firefighter.

Kathy remembers her son as a warm and caring person. He always put others before himself, even taking holiday shifts for firefighters with children.

“So often I would get frustrated,” Kathy said. “We’re missing Christmas dinner with you. He’d say ‘Ma, but this guy has kids. So it matters.’ So, I would bring food into the fire house and Michael would cook.”

Not long after Michael’s death, Kathy formed the Last Call Foundation. A group dedicated to providing firefighters with the safest equipment possible to do their jobs.

Kathy has been training for months to run and raise money for the organization.

“I thought to myself, I really owe it to all of the people we ask to go out there and train and fundraise. I owe it to them to try at least once.”

And she knows, somewhere, Michael will be watching with a smile on his face.

“Michael would just get such a kick out of me doing this,” Kathy says with a grin. “He spent all those years telling me mom, ‘Use it or lose it!’”

This year, the Last Call Foundation is making a donation to the Boston Fire Department to replace hoses with ones that last three to four times longer against direct flames. Kathy hopes the money she raises will be set aside for other departments to get those same hoses.

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Scituate's Porter to run Boston Marathon for charity

Scituate resident Claire Porter will run the 2022 in-person Boston Marathon as part of Team South Shore Health. She will be fundraising to support cancer care. “My motivation for running Boston is strong, but it’s made stronger knowing I’m doing this with Team South Shore Health,” said Porter, a physical therapist at South Shore Health. “It’s also made stronger knowing I will be running in memory of my mother-in-law, Jen, who was such a strong-willed person. On Marathon Monday, I will be channeling her while running to help raise funds for the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital.”
SCITUATE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston Globe

Tracy Freeman is running Boston in honor of her late son

"Aidan carried a light and wisdom beyond his years along with a million smiles, love and laughter." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Boston Fire Department#Firefighters#Cbs#The Last Call Foundation
CBS Boston

Young Mother With Baby Hikes Out Of Ukraine To Safety With Help From Fitchburg Father

FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Fitchburg man is relieved that his daughter and young grandson are now safe after being stuck in Ukraine. William Hubbard told WBZ-TV he flew to Ukraine to help them about three weeks ago. “I am doing great now that I am safe and my daughter is safe and my grandson is safe,” said Hubbard. His 19-year-old daughter Aislinn had a home birth due to COVID concerns in the hospital. Ukrainian law requires parents to apply for home birth certificates. For Aislinn’s son Seraphin, that paperwork was being processed when the war started. Ukrainian border patrol would not let Seraphin...
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Richmond.com

Running for love, family and cancer research: Richmond's Trevor Theunissen will race in NYC Half Marathon Sunday in honor of late sister

Richmond resident Trevor Theunissen knows his sister, Kristen, will be looking down on him as he runs Sunday’s New York City Half Marathon in her honor. “I know she’d be proud of me. One of her big things in her last year of life was reaching out to others, especially children, who were going through cancer,” Theunissen said Friday.
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Florida nonprofit dedicates 1-mile run to fallen Covington officer, starts fundraiser for his family

COVINGTON, Va. – A nonprofit organization in Florida honored a fallen hero with a 1-mile run and is also raising thousands of dollars to support his family. On Wednesday, Running 4 Heroes posted a video to its Facebook page of its founder, Zechariah Cartledge, completing a 1-mile run while carrying the Blue Line Flag to remember the life of Covington Police Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie.
COVINGTON, VA
FOX 2

Ellisville event honors fallen St. Louis firefighter’s legacy

ELLISVILLE, Mo.– Saturday afternoon fire engines and exotic cars were parked outside the Ellisville Elks Lodge.  Friends and family gathering to honor the life of Ben Polson.   “First off Ben was loved to death,” says Mark Polson, Ben’s uncle said. “Second off St. Louis supports their people.  They’re here to support and everything they’re doing here […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police start girls basketball league in honor of fallen trooper, Tamar Bucci

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police created a girls basketball league in honor of a state trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month. The new league is named in memory of Tamar, Bucci, who gave her life in the line of duty. Bucci was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.
STONEHAM, MA
CNN

CNN

962K+
Followers
142K+
Post
762M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy