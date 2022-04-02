ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New congressional caucus formed to study border security technology

By Sandra Sanchez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVBTK_0ex9ZOMR00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A South Texas congressman has formed a new bipartisan caucus in Congress to study technology devices that could be employed on the southern border.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from McAllen, told Border Report he believes there are emerging technologies that can help law enforcement personnel to better patrol and monitor the southern border with Mexico.

DHS says Title 42 ending on May 23 but removals of ineligible migrants will continue

Last month, Gonzalez formed the Border Security Technology Caucus along with Tony Gonzales, a Republican from West Texas. Other members include Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.

Their goal is to “talk about high tech ideas of how to secure our border,” Gonzalez told Border Report recently at his offices in McAllen, Texas.

South Texas congressman Filemon Vela has stepped down

“I know President Trump talked about building a big wall and I used to tell him all the time that I think we should have a wall with cutting-edge technology with Aerostats and cameras and sensors and maybe more boots on the ground. That is real border security it’s not just political rhetoric,” Gonzalez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCgrN_0ex9ZOMR00
Cameras and other sensors are seen atop a section of border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)
‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

“We have the resources. We have the people. We have the technology and I think we should use the very best technology on our southern border and I think that is what ultimately will bring security to our region,” Gonzalez said.

Among ideas he wants to discuss are including more Aerostats and drones on the Texas border with Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0fsq_0ex9ZOMR00
A tethered Aerostat is seen Aug. 17, 2020, flying over La Joya, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The United States has for years stationed Aerostat systems on the southern border. These include larger, more permanent Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) and the smaller tethered mobile blimps known as Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS).

Most of the units were surplus equipment from the Department of Defense and used in Afghanistan. But the operating costs, done by private contractors, proved to be astronomical and have prevented more of the devices from being deployed, several lawmakers have told Border Report.

Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’

Gonzalez says now there are Aerostat devices being developed that can be operated via hand-held cellphones and he wants his committee to study these to see if they can be utilized on the border.

“We have the technology to have vision to see what’s happening hundreds of miles from our border, collect data, collect intelligence and be more prepared and have cutting edge technology to assure that the men and women who are securing our borders have access to the best technology in the world,” he said.

The Border Security Technology Caucus has not yet held its first meeting but is planning to schedule one soon, Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Berks congressional delegation secures millions for local projects in budget bill

The mammoth federal budget that was passed last week will send a sizable chunk of dollars into Berks County. The $1.5 trillion spending plan was signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday after it was approved by Congress. It will fund the government for the rest of the year and provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine’s defense against invading Russian forces.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Fleischmann
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#South Texas#Border Wall#Mcallen#Border Report#Democrat#Dhs#Republican
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy