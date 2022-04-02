ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1 person killed in northwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

By Kevin Severin
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Police investigating after man shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say someone was shot in Elizabeth City. Elizabeth City police say 28-year-old Kareem Felton was shot at the Rivers Landing Apartments on Weeksville Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he was shot in the lower right leg and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
KOCO

Person arrested after overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — According to officials, a suspect was arrested after an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City. At 1 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities responded to a scene near Northwest 89th Street and North Walker Avenue where a person was stabbed. Police arrested the suspect and the victim was taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer charged with child neglect

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is being charged with two felony counts of child neglect. Prosecutors say he forced his nine and fifteen-year-old children to live alone in a Norman apartment. The older child told detectives that Richard Lewis sleeps at the apartment a few nights...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kokh
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Police identify man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on Bakers Road Friday morning. He was identified as Torrence Adams, 30. According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found Adams in the doorway of a home. He added that Adams did not live at the address where he was found.
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

One person shot on West 17th Street, Bryan police investigating shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of W 17th Street. Police say when they responded to the scene the found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to St. Joseph Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
BRYAN, TX
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oregonian

6 students killed in crash with semi in rural Oklahoma: police

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, according to OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart.
TISHOMINGO, OK
CBS 46

South Fulton police searching for woman who allegedly shot man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a woman after she allegedly shot a man in South Fulton. According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on Sunday along Dressage Court. The man was transported to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.
SOUTH FULTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy