Premier League

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Watford

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the final international break of the season out of the way, Liverpool are back in action looking to set down a marker in the opening match of round 30 of Premier League action. A win...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at West Ham: Opposition Analysis | Friends Reunited?

Returning from a two-week hiatus, Everton journey to London on Sunday to face old boss David Moyes and his gritty West Ham outfit, hoping to put a halt to the club’s appalling away form. Most of the squad has been working intensely with Frank Lampard and his coaching staff at Finch Farm, so here’s hoping the manager has put this opportunity to work the players to good use, as they’ll surely need to be at their best in order to secure points at the London Stadium. Moyes will be a familiar face to the visiting Everton fans, but let’s take a look at how his new charges have been performing this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown

Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.“I really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

Pep Talk: The overthinking is back...?

Let’s dive in- “Every opponent is tough in this stage. Every team has a particular way to play. You have to adapt and adjust...”. “If you don’t play these games, you’re out of the competitions. It’s a joy to be here every season. To arrive every season, April, May to fight for titles we’ve done really well. Bad results now and you’re out of competitions.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Patrick Vieira will hope his current Crystal Palace side, who he has managed so impressively this season, can see off his former club from his midfield playing days, when the two meet at Selhurst Park on Monday night.Three points for the Eagles would see them back into the top half, while the Gunners are aiming for a return to the top four. They’ll achieve that with a point or better, after Spurs leapfrogged them on goal difference on Sunday with a win over Newcastle.Mikel Arteta’s side had won five in a row recently before defeat to Liverpool, but they bounced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SB Nation

Barnsley 1-1 Reading: Seasons Hinge On Moments

We didn’t lose. That might feel like a small reward to come out of such a big game, but in reality, it was the one thing Reading simply had to achieve at Barnsley. And, given that defeat looked to be on the cards for so long at Oakwell, the sheer relief when Josh Laurent prodded the ball home in front of the away end is hard to describe.
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Brentford storm to first league win at Chelsea in 83 years as Liverpool and Man City set up key title clash

Historic win for Brentford shows what makes them special. The greatest day in Brentford's history? Possibly. The best performance of the season? It can't be far off. But however you categorise Brentford's shocking, stunning 4-1 win at Chelsea there's no denying Thomas Frank and his players deserve huge credit for pulling off a result few would have thought possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

2 Up, 2 Down: What were the biggest positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Gills?

Yet again we saw a stubborn, single-minded defensive set-up eventually broken down by additions from the bench. We’ve left it late in our last 3 home games, defensive resistance only succumbing with less than 10 mins of normal time left. Against Gillingham we left it far too late for the comfort of anyone and it’s reasonable to question whether we got lucky again. Yet if it keeps happening and becomes a trend then the extent to which such turnarounds are lucky warrants a rethink.
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Arsenal continues its top-four pursuit with another London derby in the Premier League against longtime pal Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Since losing on New Year’s Day to Man City, Arsenal’s only PL...
MLS
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: DCL backs Dele, Patterson & van de Beek injury latest

Everton fell to West Ham 2-1. Here’s our instant reaction. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Everton Women draw against bottom side Birmingham City 0-0. [RBM]. “Dele has settled really well and is working hard every day in training. He has everything: athleticism, technique, aggression, he is big and tall and strong. It [Everton move] is a platform for him to rebuild his confidence and showcase what he is about. Everyone knows what Dele is capable of – perhaps the criticism comes from frustration because people know what he can do...I have no doubt he can do that and when he gets his opportunity, he will take it,” says DCL. [EFC]
PREMIER LEAGUE

