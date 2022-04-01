ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gone but not forgotten (Part 2)

By Joyce Wilson Contributing Columnist
 2 days ago
Chapter 25- Part 2

The following week was a week of special prayer with a fast day and a fast day service. Saturday, was “immediate preparation” day. Except for the reading of the long “Terms of Communion” and the distributing of “tokens” the service was much the same as that on preparation Sabbath. The “tokens” were small pieces of lead about an inch long and not quite as wide with the individual communicant’s name engraved there on. At this Saturday service each member was given his or her token. This custom had been adopted back in Scotland for the purpose of detecting spies when they were forced to worship in secret. It had come to be thought of by non-Covenanters as a means of being sure no one who was not a Covenanter partook of the Lord’s Supper with them. The

After the close of the Saturday service, anyone desiring to unite with the church remained and met with the Session which was comprised of the Elders and minister. If this austere church court was satisfied after intensive catechizing that the applicant was regenerated and was in agreement with all beliefs of the church. He was accepted to be received into membership upon public profession of faith on Communion Sabbath.

While the services up to Communion Sabbath had been conductive to soul-searching, they in a greater degree ended to point in the way of salvation and to its joys in this life and that to come. If anyone lacked preparation for receiving the Lord’s Supper on this communion day, he must have been very uncomfortable through the service which preceded the Lord’s Supper, for the old Covenanter custom of “debarring” or “fencing the tables” was not in order. I have read that in some early Presbyterian churches (hymn singing ones, I believe) the pastor read off the names of those he deemed unfit to commune. I never knew about such a practice in any church in debarring.

When a sin was of a public nature and so flagrantly scandalous that a member was dropped from church rolls or where he willfully broke even minor rules – these were

the only causes where the individual was judged. Any infringement of church rules was dealt with by the church court, then the member was publicly reprimanded. If the erring one did not make confession of repentance, he was dropped from the church but never named out just deemed unfit to commune.

The sermon this day concluded with the strong declaration, “In the name and by the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ, I debar from this holy table of the Lord any who know themselves to be unworthy until sincere repentance of past and present sin and until he who is guilty of sin doth purpose within his heart to live a Godly life from the moment of repentance. Let no one dare to come to the Lord’s Table who is guilty of sin unrepented. The debarring sermon closed, the communicants, after presenting their tokens, took their places around the long communion table spread with a snowy cloth as they sang from the twenty-fourth Psalm quoted from first in the sermon in prose form:

Who is the man that shall ascend

Into the hill of God?

Or who within his help place

Shall have a firm abode?

Whose hands are clean, Who’s heart is pure,

And unto vanity

Who hath not lifted up his soul

Not sworn deceitfully

This is the man who from the Lord

The blessing shall receive

And righteousness to him will God

His great Redeemer give.

Covenanters to this day still commune at tables. Not that a figurative table is so much objected to, but to forestall any possibility of the unscriptural custom of kneeling while receiving Communion ever being introduced. Occasionally, I was told someone remained in his pew after the debarring sermon. None ever claimed they had no need of repentance before receiving Communion.

Mother desired to have us children baptized in the Covenanter church at this last service. Father, though holding a definite personal belief that infant baptism was unscriptural, stood with mother for this rite. That was typical of father’s peaceable nature and tolerance for other’s beliefs.

Funeral services of those days were a real benediction. No pomp of funeral ritual ever surpassed the beauty of the final phase of their simple rites at the closing of an earthly career as around the grave they softly sang from the twenty-third Psalm. The old Gaileyite 7’s and 6’s I quote:

Thy rod and staff shall cheer me

When passing death’s dark vale.

Thou, Lord wilt still be near me,

And I shall fear no evil.

Thy goodness shall not leave me

Thy mercy still shall guide

Till God’s house shall receive me,

Forever to abide.

There was no need of costly hothouse flowers to impress the living. In season, there were garden flowers. In winter a few bouquets and wreaths fashioned from house plants such as geranium, fuchsia, begonia, mostly tastefully arranged with a bit of fern and colorful coleus leaves, were lovely to their simplicity. Even to a child the natural pangs of grief of separation were softened by a feeling of indescribable peace because of joy for the one who had been promoted to dwell forever in heaven and the hope of one day being there reunited.

The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
The Conversation U.S.

Russian church leader puts the blame of invasion on those who flout ‘God’s law,’ but taking biblical law out of its historical context doesn’t work

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
RELIGION
deseret.com

President Nelson pleads for peace, reiterates call for young men to serve missions as global Latter-day Saint general conference begins

President Russell M. Nelson called for peace at this time of global conflict on Saturday morning in his welcome address to a semiannual international general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also said widespread conflict underscores the need for missionaries...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
People's Defender

People's Defender

979
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
People's Defender

