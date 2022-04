The Boston Celtics won handily in their final home of the regular season Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards. The TD Garden crowd was treated to a 144-102 C's victory. That propels them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston has three games remaining in the campaign and currently sits 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO