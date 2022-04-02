Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead hours later, LAPD says

A man struck by a hit-and-run driver was found dead near an apartment complex in Van Nuys Friday morning, according to police.

LAPD said in a news release that the man refused help from others right after he was struck by the hit-and-run driver near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man then got up and walked through an alley, and responding officers were unable to find a victim from the crash, police said.

Hours later, around 6:45 a.m., police were called to a report of a man not breathing and laying out in front of an apartment complex near Victory and Nobel Avenue. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said he matched the description of the hit-and-run victim from the night before.

Detectives searched the area looking for surveillance video.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD.