New Orleans, LA

Battle in New Orleans: Blue Devils & Tar Heels prepare to make history

By Chris Womack
my40.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WLOS) — It's the eve of arguably the biggest rivalry game in college sports history, Duke and North Carolina in the Final Four. This weekend will not only crown a champion but bid farewell to a legend. Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final...

my40.tv

The Spun

Look: Coach K Postgame Moment With UNC Star Goes Viral

North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Final Four: Former UNC players amp up Tar Heel fans before Duke game

Former UNC Tar Heels players can’t wait to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in the Final Four. The legendary Duke Blue Devils coach will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels — his program’s most hated rival — in the Final Four with a trip to the Championship Game on the line. Sometimes, the sports scripts write themselves.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year. Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Championship merchandise waits behind lock and key for UNC victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – UNC Chapel Hill fans are pumped and showing off their Carolina Blue colors for the national championship game between the Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks.  It comes off an 81-77 win against rival Duke in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” Saturday. While eyes will be glued to the game Monday, […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
