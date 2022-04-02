ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

New art gallery honors Jac Kephart’s legacy

By Cora Dickey
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — A two year journey ends with a fully completed work of art. The Art Center on Seventh Street unveils its newest gallery to honor the legacy of local artist, Jac Kephart.

You can find wall-to-wall local masterpieces in the newly added 1700 square foot gallery that expands the art center as a whole. Organizers describe Kephart as an artist who painted for passion, not attention.

After the immense interest, work, and effort put into this project, members are thrilled the community can dive into Kephart’s passion too.

“Two, three months out of the year, we will feature Jac Kerhapt’s work,” Ronya Anna shares, “It’ll be a rotating set of his pieces he probably won’t see the same thing twice, and then we’ll have other exhibitions in the space and other events in space.”

The new gallery also helps with the current demand of art classes. The Jac Kephart gallery will open during the art center’s regular hours.

