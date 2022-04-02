1 stabbed in High Point on Thomas Street, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in High Point on Friday night, according to police.
The stabbing happened on Thomas Street around 9 p.m.
Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the lower right chest area.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The cause of the stabbing is also unknown.
This is a developing story.
