ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

1 stabbed in High Point on Thomas Street, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1CY1_0ex9Wr3R00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in High Point on Friday night, according to police.

The stabbing happened on Thomas Street around 9 p.m.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the lower right chest area.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The cause of the stabbing is also unknown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Sports
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged in the overdose death of an Indian Trail woman in December. Rachel Bjelde died as a direct result of an overdose of fentanyl, according to detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities identified Misty J. Davis, of Charlotte, as...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday. According to Greensboro police, officers responded to Bellevue Street in reference to a discharge of a firearm before 5 p.m. Investigators said Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, of Greensboro was identified as the man who died. Police said the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy