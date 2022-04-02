ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Rodeo: Tie-Down Roping, April 1, 2022

By Photography by Dusty Ellis, Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On the first night of the San Angelo Rodeo, tie-die ropers showed off their quick skills in the arena. Blake Ash led Friday’s round with a time of 8.3.

Blake Ash Aurora, MO 8.3
Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA 9.3
Brushton Minton Witter Spring, CA 9.4
Hunter Herrin Apache, OK 9.8
King Pickett Stephenville, TX 11.2
Haven Meged Miles Miles City, MT 16.2
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX
Riley Webb Denton, TX
Quade Hiatt Canyon, TX
Thomas Conway Stephenville, TX
Preliminary Results for April 1 Tie Down Ropers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOFSK_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqKlv_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3VqY_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C57nb_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ado0o_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz12u_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zPl7_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328Tkq_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLaD9_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNHrf_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD226_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsUx2_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C0Ad_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUNgW_0ex9WBQH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fc3q9_0ex9WBQH00
