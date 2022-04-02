ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Fire at Brook Highland Place Apartments damages at least four units

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At least four units were damaged in a fire at the Brook Highland Place Apartments Friday night. Cahaba Valley Fire District Public Information Officer Grant Wilkinson said multiple agencies responded to...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Winooski building damaged in fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A structure fire Friday damaged an apartment in a building on Main Street in Winooski. Authorities say contractors were on the second floor of the building when they heard smoke alarms go off in the apartment below. They went downstairs and found flames and called emergency services.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Staten Island Advance

Fire at West Brighton Houses damages apartment building, draws large FDNY response

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An apartment fire in the Brighton Houses Monday afternoon prompted an “all-hands” FDNY response. Firefighters extended a ladder to the fourth story of the eight-story building, located at 778 Henderson Ave., just after 5 p.m. and worked to quell the fire, which caused visible damage. FDNY vehicles lined Henderson Avenue leading to the location of the fire as concerned residents watched the emergency response.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Lake Purdy, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

ATV Accident Results in the Death of Area Man

FROM THE OFFICE OF RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON JR. On March 15, 2022, Randolph County 911 dispatched first responders to the Bell Crouch road area of Huttonsville for an ATV accident with death. Randolph Sheriff Deputies A.B. Beverly and Cpt. R.K. Swisher responded to the scene. Investigation of...
ACCIDENTS
KNOX News Radio

Fire damages Fargo restaurant

An early morning fire has caused around $150,000 dollars damage to a Fargo restaurant. Fire personnel responded to a call at the Paradiso restaurant (801 38th Street South) shortly after 3:00 a.m. When crews arrived smoke was coming out the front of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Valley Fire#The Fire Within#Accident#The Red Cross#Wvtm
Tri-City Herald

Fast-moving fire damages 8 storage units in Kennewick complex

A fire damaged eight Kennewick storage units Wednesday afternoon. A passerby noticed smoke shortly before 2 p.m. coming from a unit at Southridge Storage at 6215 W. Brinkley Road, Fire Chief Chad Michael said. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread to two storage units. They were able...
KENNEWICK, WA
Buffalo News

Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Buffalo apartment complex

A fire Sunday evening in an upper-floor apartment in the Pine Harbor Apartments, 10 Seventh St., on the edge of downtown Buffalo, caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge reported. DeGeorge said the cause of the fire, which was reported at 6:40 p.m., is under investigation and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs17

2 units destroyed, 4 damaged in Pinehurst condo fire

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire engulfed multiple units of a condo building in Pinehurst on Saturday afternoon. Six condo units were impacted, including two with electrical damage, two with heavy water and smoke damage and two destroyed, according to Batallion Chief Steve Cox of the Pinehurst Fire Department.
PINEHURST, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Child hurt, 8 units destroyed in Warren apartment fire

WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old girl was hurt and eight units were impacted early Wednesday morning in a fire at a Warren apartment building. According to authorities, on Wednesday morning a fire broke out at the Warren Manor Apartments off of Dequindre Road, north of 8 Mile Road. Investigators say the fire began somewhere on the first floor, then made it up to the third floor and the attic and roof.
WARREN, MI
WCAX

Williston barn damaged in fire

And the truck we’ve all been waiting for Plowy McPlowFace. The truck got its name from students at the Bridge School in Middlebury. Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk. Updated: 4 hours ago. Rescue crews say Sunday afternoon, a man accidently skied off the back side of...
WILLISTON, VT
WCIA

Champaign Fire extinguishes apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters were called to an apartment building Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the building’s laundry room. The one-story, five-unit building is located at 1512 West Healey Street. A neighbor reported a fire just before 9:30 a.m. and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the building. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Killeen Daily Herald

Heights fire damages home

The city of Harker Heights confirmed Tuesday that a fire inflicted “significant damage” at a home. According to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims, the incident was determined to have started as a “chimney fire” at 1113 Chaucer Lane early Friday morning. The fire was contained...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WKRC

OTR apartment fire causes over $36k in damages

OVER-THE-RHINE (WKRC) - A fire that broke out Thursday evening caused extensive damage to an apartment. Firefighters were called to the scene on Logan Street near Findlay Market around 8 p.m. They discovered smoke coming from a second floor apartment. One occupant was rescued from the building and treated for...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy