PREP BASEBALL: Pirates break out broom

PORT CHARLOTTE – It wasn’t exactly a heroic at-bat for Landon Carter, but it got the job done.

The Port Charlotte sophomore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth inning Friday night, sending the Pirates to a 2-1 victory over rival Charlotte.

The Pirates swept the season series with the win, this coming after 11 consecutive losses to the Tarpons. Port Charlotte also won both of its games this season against Lemon Bay, giving the Pirates the rare county sweep.

“It means a lot,” Carter said. “We haven’t beaten Charlotte in a while. It’s a big win. I just wish we could hit more often so we don’t have to walk it off.”

Port Charlotte was in position for Carter to walk it off thanks to his effort on the mound. After giving up a run with a shaky start, Carter pitched into the seventh inning escaping minor jams in the third, fourth and sixth innings. He had struck out 11 by the time he issued a one-out walk to Koen Lockett and was relieved by Caleb Campos.

By then, Port Charlotte had knotted the score at 1-1.

Adrian Nina led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, stole second base, then moved to third on Michael Weidner’s sacrifice fly. Ethan Zylstra brought him home with another sacrifice fly.

After Campos eliminated the Charlotte threat in the seventh and tossed a clean eighth inning, Port Charlotte went to work at the plate.

Facing Charlotte reliever Clay Hayse, Jaxon Brown-Capo led off the Pirates’ half of the eighth with a double to the gap in left-center field. Pinch hitter Rocco Stack dropped a would-be sacrifice bunt, but Hayse fielded it cleanly and threw to third to cut off Brown-Capo’s advance. The tag was ruled late and both runners were safe.

Nina was plunked in the calf to load the bases and after Weidner was retired on a line drive to right field, Carter stepped in the box and promptly stepped back out when Hayse’s pitch grazed the front of his jersey.

Lost in the fine print of Charlotte’s defeat was Zach Schooley’s superb outing on the mound. In a battle of southpaws, Schooley matched Carter most of the way, tossing five scoreless innings until running into trouble in the sixth.

Charlotte got on the board first when Coby Radulesco parlayed his one-out walk into a run by surviving a pickoff attempt and stealing second. Dylan Leahy’s single moved him to third and he scored from there on Tyler Waterhouse’s sacrifice fly.

Carter responded by striking out the next four batters he faced and the pitcher’s duel was on.

“I love that guy,” Nina said of Carter. “When I’m out in center field, I know I don’t have to worry about anything crazy, because I know he’s going to shut down any bad situation.”

Port Charlotte improved to 9-5 with the win. Charlotte fell to 5-6 and won’t have much time to dwell on this one with a four-game week coming up.

“Situational hitting,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We had our opportunities. With seniors. I told them this is your game to win. We can’t continue to leave baserunners on in those situations. We’re starting to come around. We’re better hitters than we’ve been lately.”