Arkansas State

Flood insurance rates are rising for some homeowners

By Alex Angle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttcLK_0ex9UnhL00

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — FEMA is changing its flood insurance model and homeowners’ rates are expected to change.

The new model is called the Risk Rating 2.0 and it will determine prices based on individual home assessments. Regional Flood Insurance Liaison, Gilbert Giron, said if your home is more flood prone you can expect to pay more with this change.

“Those who are primarily closer to major flooding sources, i.e., lakes, or rivers in your area, may see an increase if they’re in low lying areas where rainfall may be a concern,” Giron said.

Other homeowners could see a decrease in prices if their home has less of a chance to get flooded, said Nick Vinzant, a senior research analyst at Lending Tree.

“They’re shifting most of the cost burden to the riskiest areas,” Vinzant said.

According to data from Quote Wizard, 67% of Arkansans can expect to pay more with this change and 33% can expect to pay less on flood insurance.

Giron recommends asking your insurance agent about what your price change will be for your home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

