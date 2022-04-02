ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Delays, seating issues for Elton John fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoDim_0ex9UM3q00

INDIANAPOLIS — Renovations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse left some Elton John fans still standing even as the show began Friday night.

Several calls came in to FOX59 from fans who said they had waited for at least an hour to get into the show after its scheduled start time of 8 p.m.

“It’s too late now, my husband is still in line, we’re still waiting. We’ve been here since 7:30 p.m., had reservations at 6 p.m., so we’ve done everything right. And it’s now 9:30 p.m.,” said Stacey Johnson. “By the time we get to our balcony seats, which we didn’t pay for, we paid for floor, he’ll be over with, it won’t be worth our time.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment said that renovations and changes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since the tickets originally went on sale caused seating to change.

“Since going on sale in 2018, due to Fieldhouse of the Future renovations, the lower bowl and mezzanine levels have been reconfigured,” said Danny Lopez with Pacers Sports & Entertainment in a released statement.

The Elton John concert, which is part of his final tour, was originally scheduled for October of 2019. However, it was rescheduled to 2020 due to Elton John falling ill. The concert was then rescheduled two more times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we stood in line at the box office for an hour. Got to the box office window, they printed out tickets for our seats, got in line to get in and those tickets weren’t working either because the section is no longer available, it’s under reconstruction,” said Cheryl Enfield, who drove in from Elkhart, Indiana. “Then the option was after waiting in another line, was to take whatever price you paid for your ticket and take a crappy balcony seat or go back to the person you purchased your tickets from and get a refund. Which with Ticketmaster is 30 days.”

Lopez added that they had regularly communicated with ticket holders. They also brought in additional staff in expectation of issues and doors opened earlier than normal.

Many fans expressed their disappointment over the ticket situation. With some feeling it likely they would not get to see Elton John perform at all.

“We’ve been denied three years, we’ve been waiting for this, especially after COVID, we could not wait for Elton John,” said Johnson. “This is a huge disappointment, I doubt he’s going to come back again since this is his farewell tour.”

“I don’t know who’s accountable, it’s either Gainbridge because they are the ones that changed the seating chart. Or it’s Vivid Seats for their commitment, because we paid them for the tickets,” Johnson added.

The full statement from Lopez stated:

This show was originally scheduled for 2019 and has been rescheduled three times. Since going on sale in 2018, due to Fieldhouse of the Future renovations, the lower bowl and mezzanine levels have been reconfigured. We have regularly communicated with ticket holders, with a focus on those who were impacted by seat reconfiguration, and we have brought additional staffing to the box office and in our Guest Services in anticipation of a high volume of issues. While we did all we could to anticipate and address the issues that arose on show night, we apologize to the fans who were delayed entering the show.

Danny Lopez, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Some Elton John Tickets at FargoDome may be available

(Fargo, ND) -- Fans have waited two years but finally Elton John will take the stage at the Fargodome on Saturday night. The pandemic forced the rescheduling of the show that was originally set for 2020. Most fans bought their tickets in 2019 and many now have tickets available because a friend or family member can no longer make it.
FARGO, ND
KCCI.com

Elton John’s pandemic-delayed tour comes to Des Moines Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A highly anticipated concert returns to Wells Fargo Arena this weekend. Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" was supposed to come through Des Moines in June of 2020. The pandemic pushed it back to this weekend. It turns out he'll be celebrating his birthday...
DES MOINES, IA
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy attends ‘Almost Elton John’

Where’s Amy attended “Almost Elton John” March 18 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show was presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana. It was one of the first concerts at the Palladium without face mask requirements. Former Carmel resident Craig A. Meyer, a 1981 Carmel High School graduate, raised the roof belting out songs by Sir Elton John while dressed flamboyant costumes.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
MUSIC
KTSA

Happy 75th Birthday, Elton John

Everyone knows the radio hits and the movie themes, but here’s my personal top 10 favorite/overlooked Elton hits:. 8.) Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me(’91 concert duet w/G.Michael) 7.) Blue Eyes. 6.) I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That. 5.) Someone Saved...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
Rolling Stone

Elton John on Taylor Hawkins: ‘One of the Greatest Drummers and a True Musician’

Click here to read the full article. Elton John paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins Saturday night at his concert in Des Moines, Iowa, dedicating “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the Foo Fighters drummer who died the night before at the age of 50. “I got up this morning to see that Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters had passed away, and I was so shocked because he played on my Lockdown Sessions album and he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet,” John told the crowd. “And one of the greatest drummers and a true musician who...
DES MOINES, IA
Shropshire Star

Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John stars at Oscar-themed dog pageant

Dexter the Pomeranian was one of the stars of the Furbabies event in Leeds. A Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John and a chihuahua in a Beauty And The Beast-inspired outfit were among the dogs on display at a Hollywood-themed pageant. The latest quarterly Furbabies UK event, which sees owners...
PETS
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy