ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, MO

Strafford Fire hopes for voters to approve more money to the department

By Sydney Moran, Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFv1s_0ex9U0j700

STRAFFORD, Mo.– With election day this coming Tuesday, April 5, some area fire departments are hoping voters will approve sending more money their way.

Strafford Fire Department is one such department. They’re proposing an $8 million bond.

Ebenezer Fire Protection District pushes for bond issue to pay for new headquarters, improvements

Strafford Fire Department started out with just volunteers. In 2009, it moved to a full-time career station. But as the department grew, strafford realized they needed more space and more people.”

“We’ve pretty much doubled our call volume since we began career in 2009,” Battalion Chief Brian Ferguson said.

Ferguson has been with Strafford for 13 years.

“Obviously, the area has gotten a lot bigger,” Ferguson said. “I mean, things of their stuff here, that wasn’t it was all farmland when I first started here. And now it’s full of subdivisions and it’s like that all over Greene and Christian County. I mean, stuff just blowing up everywhere.”

To keep up with the growth, Strafford Fire is proposing an $8 million bond. If approved, a home assessed at $140,000 would see a roughly $75 tax increase.

“The main focus of the bond is to update and renovate the station two house here,” Chief Jacob Agee said. “The station was built in 1990 so getting more amenities for the firefighters and the crew. It’s also going to update our 1992 ladder truck at 65-foot with the growth and industrial parks and everything we’ve got to update to at least a 100-foot ladder.”

Missouri AG investigating solar company amid customer complaints

The bond also includes adding another station on the south side of the city.

“We have one crossing, so if a trains coming through we’re going to be delayed to get to that side of the tracks,” Agee said. “So having a station on that side will really speed things up with response times.”

Strafford hopes this bond will also help maintain the ISO rating and with the changes, the insurance safety office rating will improve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KOLR10 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WAAY-TV

Madison County Commission approving grants for all volunteer fire departments

----- ORIGINAL: The Madison County Commission is set to vote on $240,000 in grants for the county's volunteer fire departments. Most volunteer fire departments have seen a significant increase in calls throughout the pandemic. With more calls, the departments need more equipment, which many would not be able to purchase without money from these grants.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WLKY.com

Shepherdsville Fire Department in need of more firefighters

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Firefighters in Bullitt County say they need applicants. "If you come in with a need to want to help your community, we can teach you the rest of it," said Steve Rock, Shepherdsville Fire Department. Shepherdsville Fire Chief Jon Layne Troutman says finding the right...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
KOLR10 News

Vaccine opportunities in Greene County – with a $50 incentive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations next week – with potentially a $50 gift card for those who get the shot. Vaccination clinics will be held April 4- April 8. While these events are walk-in, meaning no appointments are necessary, appointments will also be available from Monday to […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strafford, MO
City
Ferguson, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
WEAU-TV 13

District Asks Voters to Approve Referendums

Man Arrested After Police Chase (3/23/22) Man Arrested After Police Chase (3/23/22) ECASD Board President Responds To Death Threat (3/23/22) ECASD Board President Responds To Death Threat (3/23/22) SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/23/22) Updated: 5 hours ago. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/23/22) Updated: 5 hours ago. Wisconsin could...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Keene Sentinel

Dublin voters approve $2.3 million budget, highway department break room

DUBLIN — Residents approved every warrant article at the annual town meeting, including a $2.3 million operating budget and funding for a highway department break room. More than 100 people braved Saturday’s snowy forecast to gather in the Dublin Consolidated School gymnasium, ready to weigh in on more than a dozen warrant articles.
DUBLIN, NH
NebraskaTV

Cozad voters approve $26 million school bond

The voters in the Cozad Community School district voted *yes* to a $26 million school bond. The results of 999 yes to 436 no, according to district superintendent Angela Simpson. The district will have 20 years to pay off the bond, which will go toward fixing up the district's elementary...
COZAD, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Firefighters#Fire Protection#Strafford Fire Department
NewsChannel 36

Voters approve GST BOCES capital improvement project

(WENY) -- Voters have approved the GST BOCES capital improvement project Tuesday night. The $20 million proposal received 654 yes votes, and 65 no votes. The project will involve improvements to the organization's buildings and programs for current and future students. Improvements will also include the replacement of natural gas piping, underground electric lines, and plumbing.
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Portage Fire Department contains recycling center fire

PORTAGE — The Portage Fire Department responded Monday morning to a fire at a recycling center on Old Porter Road. Firefighters were dispatched about 7:45 a.m., and crews were still at the scene nearly an hour later. The fire was small and contained to a recycling bin used to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

🎙City Edition: Fire Department staff

Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Fire Department Chief Luke McCormick and Fire Inspector Mike Smith that aired March 16, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
GREAT BEND, KS
Midland Daily News

Manistee fire department responded to more emergencies in 2021

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Fire department responded to more calls last year compared to 2020. Mark Cameron, Manistee fire chief, gave an annual report to Manistee City Council on March 15 with statistics and highlights from 2021. Cameron pointed out that the fire and medical response department responded...
MANISTEE, MI
FireRescue1

Fire Department Operations SME

Fire Department Operations SME (part time, remote-U.S. only): The Fire Department Operations SME will support various projects for a mid-sized fire department by providing subject matter expertise. The department is undergoing significant changes in operations and requires additional support in planning and implementation. This individual will develop and maintain operating policies and procedures and help manage ongoing organizational processes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy