CLEVELAND -- Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points -- and made 20 trips to the free-throw line -- in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO