Turnout in Anchorage election is lackluster, and many registered Republicans have not received their ballots

Just 30,119 voters have turned in their ballots as of Thursday evening in the Anchorage Municipal election. The lowest voter is in downtown, where there are no candidates running for Assembly. The lowest turnout for contested races is in Eagle River (District 2), with just 4,300 having voted in an area that has 41,601 registered voters, or a 10.35 percent turnout in the most conservative part of the city.

Voters in Sand Lake and Campbell Lake area, in two heavily Republican precincts, are reporting to the Clerk’s Office that ballots have not been received, more than two weeks after the ballots were mailed, March 15. People in these precincts have also reported to election observers that they’ve not received ballots.

For each district, the turnout is:

Voters have until April 5 to get their ballots in.