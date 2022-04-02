The Houston Rockets hosted the Sacramento Kings Friday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Despite the circumstances, fans in attendance were treated to a game that was tight in the fourth quarter and a streaker who got lit up by security.

The broadcast was obviously interrupted and despite the broadcasters not wanting to show it, you do see the dude get tackled.

As you can see here it's just a guy with long hair in a bun, some tiny polka dot (Update: They were American flag underwear) underwear and a pair of high socks.

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets | Bob Levey/GettyImages

Here he is being carried off.

Good luck finding a bigger April fool.

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Streaker Interrupts Rockets - Kings Game, Gets Crushed By Security .