NBA

Streaker Interrupts Rockets - Kings Game, Gets Crushed By Security

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The Houston Rockets hosted the Sacramento Kings Friday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Despite the circumstances, fans in attendance were treated to a game that was tight in the fourth quarter and a streaker who got lit up by security.

The broadcast was obviously interrupted and despite the broadcasters not wanting to show it, you do see the dude get tackled.

As you can see here it's just a guy with long hair in a bun, some tiny polka dot (Update: They were American flag underwear) underwear and a pair of high socks.

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets | Bob Levey/GettyImages

Here he is being carried off.

Good luck finding a bigger April fool.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Streaker Interrupts Rockets - Kings Game, Gets Crushed By Security .

Comments / 71

ONE AMERICA 2020
2d ago

Used to be that streaking was done without any clothes on. This guy has more on than a lot of Walmart shoppers after midnight.

Reply
7
AceBaker
2d ago

He should identify as a woman and sue for inappropriate touching! 😂

Reply(6)
36
Janis Edwards
2d ago

I thought streaking was done nude! This guy’s just a beginner!!

Reply(3)
26
