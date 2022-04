HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that growth has to slow given all the economic headwinds on the horizon. "We're looking at growth coming down," Goss said. "I don't see any way around that. Are we moving toward a recession? Not at this point. We're certainly seeing growth slow as interest rates rise, as supply chain disruptions continue to have an effect and other factors out there as well. There's too much uncertainty. Try buying an automobile right now, a new automobile right now, even a used automobile. Prices up dramatically and there's just no availability for automobiles. That's just one little signal."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO