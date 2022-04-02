Top overall seed South Carolina women reach NCAA title game with 72-59 win over Louisville

The women’s national championship is set and UConn is heading to college basketball’s biggest stage. The Huskies hung on to beat Stanford on Friday night 63-58 to punch their ticket to the March Madness championship game. It’s the first time UConn will play in the Final since 2016....
Minneapolis — Christyn Williams, the former national high school Player of the Year from Little Rock, Arkansas, was asked Saturday afternoon what made her originally commit to being a part of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. "First of all," Williams, the senior guard, said, "we have the...
Dawn Staley and South Carolina are the NCAA women’s basketball national champions after a 64-49 win over UConn on Sunday. Now, Gamecock gear is available on Fanatics. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team fell short in the NCAA championship game against South Carolina, losing 64 – 49. This was UConn’s 12th national championship game and the Huskies’ first loss in an NCAA title game. Over the weekend, Paige Bueckers scored...
Before the 2021-22 college basketball season started, there were a handful of teams a cut above the rest in the women's game. Among that group were the quartet of teams in the Final Four -- South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and the 2021 national champs, Stanford. While those teams were expected to be -- and were -- the cream of the crop this season, its the AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams from back in October who'll be playing for a national championship: the Gamecocks and the Huskies.
Comments / 0