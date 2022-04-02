Top overall seed South Carolina women reach NCAA title game with 72-59 win over Louisville

Before the 2021-22 college basketball season started, there were a handful of teams a cut above the rest in the women's game. Among that group were the quartet of teams in the Final Four -- South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and the 2021 national champs, Stanford. While those teams were expected to be -- and were -- the cream of the crop this season, its the AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams from back in October who'll be playing for a national championship: the Gamecocks and the Huskies.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO