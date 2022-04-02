ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New York mobster Dominic Taddeo escapes federal custody in Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMNOo_0ex9SonK00
Escaped: Reputed mob hitman Dominic Taddeo has escaped from federal officials after not returning from an approved medical appointment. (Allan Swart/iStock)

A western New York mobster who killed three men during the 1980s and failed in two other attempted hits has escaped from federal custody, authorities said.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, of Rochester, escaped after going to an approved medical appointment on Monday in Florida and did not return, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Taddeo, who had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Coleman, was transferred to a residential halfway house in February that works with incarcerated men and women scheduled for release, the newspaper reported.

Taddeo was scheduled to be released from custody in less than a year, WHAM-TV reported. According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Taddeo’s status has been updated to reflect his escape.

A reputed contract killer, Taddeo fatally shot three men -- Nicholas Mastrodonato, Gerald Pelusio, and Dino Tortatice -- in 1982 and 1983, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 in federal court in Rochester to racketeering charges and was sentenced to 54 years in prison, according to the newspaper.

Taddeo failed in two attempts in 1983 to kill mobster Thomas Marotta, WHAM reported. Taddeo was also part of a plot to kill mob figure Thomas Taylor, according to the television station.

In 2020 Taddeo asked for a compassionate release, citing health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his request was denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. According to prosecutors, medical records did not demonstrate that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy, The Associated Press reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Prison#Mob#Western New York#The Democrat Chronicle#Wham Tv#The Bureau Of Prisons
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Week

Georgia man gets 3 years in prison for spending nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief money on a Pokémon card

A Georgia man didn't make the very best use of his COVID-19 relief money, according to prosecutors — and he's now headed to prison. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after admitting he used nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon card, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy