A spacious house built in 1966 located in the 4000 block of University Drive in Miami has new owners. The 3,366-square-foot property was sold on November 30, 2021 for $1,800,000, or $535 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 12,314 square-foot lot.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO