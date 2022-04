Located at 902 W. Wallace Street, Larry’s Corner Café is a longtime local favorite. Opened in 1972, every kid that has walked through the halls of San Saba High School has probably been in Larry's Corner Café, according to Larry. He really enjoys cooking and serving the customers, since each and every one is different. Stop by Larry’s Corner Café and taste some great food. While you are there, check out the "table of knowledge," and if Larry is there, you will hear some great stories about San Saba.

SAN SABA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO