Bakersfield, CA

Deadly East Bakersfield shooting underscores cycle of homicides in Kern County

By Moses Small
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police were called to Brown Street near Flower Street in East Bakersfield just after 3:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. BPD says officers found a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene. It’s a continuation of the cycle of violence around Kern County, and it’s far from the only one. Dozens of people have been murdered in our community this year.

Juvenile killed in Brown Street shooting in East Bakersfield: BPD

17 News data shows at least 25 people have lost their lives to violence in Kern County so far this year.
This comes after Kern County saw 137 homicides in 2021. That’s just three short of 2020’s all-time high of 140.

“Prior to that numbers fluctuated,” said Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Dept. “But we didn’t see the spike we’re seeing.”

Sgt. Pair estimates there are only 16 homicide detectives in the Bakersfield Police Department. Police have responded to 12 homicides within the city limits so far in 2022.

“Nine have resulted in arrests,” said Sgt. Pair. “What that means though, ultimately is significant resources are devoted to the investigation of those.”

Police say as many as half of local homicides come from gang violence. Pastor Manuel Carrizales works at Stay Focused Ministries. He says he went to dozens of funerals last year.

“Last year I did 67. I have the eulogies. That’s a lot of funerals,” said Carrizales. “It’s drugs and gangs. Drugs and gangs to together like bees and honey.”

At least seven people this year died before their 30th birthdays. Two of them were just 19 years old.

“There’s a lot of trauma. Kids are left behind, thinking, ‘when’s my dad coming home?'” said Carrizales. “So what happens? You have the next generation that’s angry because of what’s happened to them. Retaliation.”

The one silver lining? We’re falling behind last year’s homicide rate. By this time in 2021, we saw 29 murders. That’s four more than we’ve seen this year. But Pastor Carrizales says the community needs to do more to fight violence.

“That’s why we’re on the cutting edge of what we’re doing in the streets, neighborhoods,” said Carrizales. “Dealing with the aftermath of shootings with the families, mentoring their kids. It’s sad to say it, but that’s what we do.”

No suspect information has been released after Wednesday’s shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. If you know anything aobut this homicide, you’re encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111. You can also remain anonymous and call the Kern Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

We continue to share the stories of people who lost their lives to violence. You can find our Homicide Tracker here .

See more coverage of Kern County’s past homicides with 17 News’ Homicide Tracker

Stay Focused Ministries is planning an outreach event to curb violence on April 30 at Foothill High School. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

