Originally published April 1, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re doing some spring cleaning, you may have come across items that require several different trips to get rid of. A new program recently launched in the Twin Cities can consolidate those trips and keep items out of the landfill. The Seattle-based startup “Ridwell” launched in specific zip codes in the Twin Cities in January. The program collects hard-to-dispose-of items every two weeks to be recycled or reused. “Our goal is to divert as much trash out of a garbage can and give it a second life,” Ridwell Twin Cities general manager E.J. Tso...

