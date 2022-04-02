Salina police officers are on the scene after a large jeep was driven through the outer wall of the Salina Public Library Friday night.

SALINA, Okla. — UPDATE (4/01; 10:48 p.m.) — According to officers at the scene, the driver suffered from a medical condition which caused the crash.

Salina police officers are on the scene after a large jeep was driven through the outer wall of the Salina Public Library Friday night.

A Salina resident at the scene told FOX23 the driver drove over the building’s flower beds and through the brick wall.

Jeep driven through child’s section of Salina Public Library

The car drove through the wall and into the child’s section of the library. Injuries from the accident are unknown at this time.

FOX23 is waiting to hear back from local police for more information about the accident.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group