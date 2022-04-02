ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Killings remains UAlbany men’s basketball head coach

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dwayne Killings will remain the men’s basketball head coach at the University at Albany, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell News10 ABC.

Killings has been at the heart of an investigation involving an alleged physical altercation between he and a player back in November. The university says it opened the investigation in late February when it became aware of the alleged incident.

It is unclear what the investigation uncovered, though a settlement was reached, per sources.

Killings referred News10 ABC to his PR firm. A representative said the coach cannot comment at this time. A call to Athletic Director Mark Benson was not returned.

Killings received public support from a group of community leaders Thursday afternoon, who called for fairness and transparency within the investigation.

Killings, a former Marquette assistant, was hired last March to replace Will Brown, who coached the program for 20 seasons. The first-year head coach led the Great Danes to a 13-18 record.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

