ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

🥎 Jayhawks Drop Game One in Lubbock

kuathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas Softball fell to Texas Tech 12-9 in the opening game of the weekend series on Friday evening at Rocky Johnson Field. Kansas dropped to 11-19 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is now 18-15 overall and 1-3 in conference. The Jayhawks...

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Jayhawks will go to the national championship game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game . Christian Braun also had 10 points for the Jayhawks,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia tennis falls to No. 22 Kansas to open Big 12 weekend

The West Virginia University tennis team started its Big 12 weekend in Kansas on Friday, losing 4-2 to No. 22 Kansas, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, in Lawrence, Kan. West Virginia won the doubles point to start off the day, but ultimately came up short to the ranked Jayhawks. In...
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Hutch Post

KU to hold watch party at Allen Fieldhouse tonight

LAWRENCE — Kansas Athletics invites fans to watch Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina from Allen Fieldhouse. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Admission to the watch party is free and concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse. Parking is...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Kansas Softball#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 44 News

Flo Thamba to return to Baylor for another season

WACO, TX — Baylor big man Flo Thamba will be back for his fifth season with the Bears, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Thama has been a key piece in the middle for Baylor, especially the past two seasons, as he’s become an every game starter for the Bears. This past season, Thamba averaged […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's top-ranked A&T team closes out home slate with win

Another meet, another win for Baylor's top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team. Do you think it gets old? Not on your life. Baylor extended its winning streak to 12 with a 24.38-point win over No. 7 Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night in the Ferrell Center, 279.775 to 255.395. The Bears improved...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy