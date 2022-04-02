ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC Basketball: List of former Tar Heels expected to attend Final Four

By Blake Cockrum
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of former UNC basketball players will be in attendance when the Tar Heels take on the Blue Devils in the Final Four. The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for one of their biggest and certainly most talked-about NCAA Tournament games in program history. The game, one that’s being...

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FanSided
FanSided

242K+

Followers

454K+

Posts

112M+

Views

Follow FanSided and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
FanSided

UNC Twitter had a stone cold message for Coach K with seething 1-word tweet after beating Duke

UNC basketball was thrilled to send Mike Krzyzewski packing one last time, as Coach K vowed to retire at the end of this season. A Final Four defeat ensures that he’s done. A back-and-forth affair between North Carolina and Duke became an instant classic. In Mike Krzyzewski’s eventual final game, the Blue Devils left it all on the line for their veteran head coach. Krzyzewski wasn’t going down without a fight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#North Carolina Basketball#The Tar Heels
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans must adjust to something new

Every spring or fall or both, Alabama football fans expect the Crimson Tide will have a quarterback battle. It is not always for the QB1 role, but a battle for QB2 is no less intense. Nor is it less important given QB2 is always one play away from being the guy to lead the Crimson Tide toward another Championship.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers, Tar Heels legend Julius Peppers reacts to UNC-Duke classic

Carolina Panthers icon Julius Peppers doesn’t tweet too often. But when he does, he makes it count . . . unlike Trevor Keels’ and-one attempt. Following Saturday night’s Final Four classic between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils, Peppers dropped a short and sweet message to his peeps. So, even as a North Carolina boy and Tar Heel through and through, he hoped at least some civility would prevail in the latest chapter this storied rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks finally have their new TV announcer

The 2021-22 season for the Chicago Blackhawks has been filled with tough moments both on and off the ice. Some of them are more important than others which is important to recognize. With that in mind, one of the terrible things about this season is that Pat Foley will no longer call games after this year.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

242K+
Followers
454K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy