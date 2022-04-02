ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform, minister says

By Marco Aquino
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HFuP_0ex9PqHL00

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru, the world’s no. 2 copper producer, will target “excess profits” that mining firms have gained from soaring global metals prices for extra taxation, the country’s economy minister told Reuters.

While President Pedro Castillo came to power last July pledging to increase taxes on the powerful mining sector, the current plan is far less ambitious than initial promises of sharp tax hikes that met fierce resistance from the industry and a divided Congress.

“The focus is on the surplus profits,” Oscar Graham, the country’s minister of economy and finance, said in an interview in Lima late on Friday, adding that the government was looking at an “adjustment” to taxes.

Copper prices are currently trading at near record levels around $10,000 per tonne in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The margins (of the adjustment) are being evaluated,” he said, but added it was important that the sector did not lose competitiveness and that mining investment was not discouraged.

Graham said Peru needed better distribution of mining wealth to communities to quell mining protests that have rocked the sector and stalled production at key mines such as MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas and Southern Copper’s Cuajone mine.

“We have to look at the issue of the efficient use of resources provided by mining, otherwise we will have recurrent conflicts in the country,” he said.

INFLATION

Graham also said Peru faced risk from any “prolongation” of the war in Ukraine, with domestic prices having risen at their fastest pace in a quarter of a century in March.

“We are net importers of oil and corn, which form the chain of inputs that most affect the family basket,” he said, adding that the government was evaluating doubling the budget for social programs to mitigate inflation for the most vulnerable.

Graham said projections of economic growth this year of between 3.5% and 4.0% were unchanged, but he did not rule out a revision given the global crisis.

To rebuild investor confidence that has been dented by economic issues and political turmoil, Graham said he would present to Congress a plan to cut the deficit to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026.

The deficit was cut to 2.6% last year from 8.9% in 2020.

“This is very important to provide certainty, especially to international rating agencies and investors,” he said.

In mid-March, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s cut its rating for Peru, citing political uncertainty. President Castillo survived an impeachment vote in late March, the second time lawmakers have tried to remove him.

Peru: Inflation spikes tmsnrt.rs/3NFT34c

Peru: Inflation spikes (Interactive graphic) tmsnrt.rs/3iXZ1iO

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Gross Domestic Product#Copper#Congress#Mmg Ltd#Southern Copper#Cuajone
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

How the U.S. Is Moving Closer to Delisting Chinese Firms

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

391K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy