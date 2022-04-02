Indiana Tech advance to WHAC title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Siena Heights 3-1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) Friday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 28-1 overall and advance to the the WHAC Tournament championship match on Saturday.

Tech was led by Dayne Stewart with 13 kills and Mason Milan with 12.

Tech, who was honored before Friday’s match for winning the WHAC regular season title, will now host Aquinas at 3 p.m. Saturday for the conference title.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.