Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn mom donates baby carriers to parents in Ukraine amid conflict

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Brooklyn mom Adrian Stare is helping Ukrainian parents in a big way during this traumatic time.

Stare is collecting baby carriers for families fleeing Ukraine through a social media group called “We Carry Ukraine.”

The group was started by a mother based in St. Louis, but Stare tells News 12 she knew she needed to help, especially being a baby-wearing educator.

“I know how much carriers matter to families. I'm in a prime position to be collecting carriers that people are probably stashing in the top of their closet," she says.

Stare has so far collected about 75 carriers to be sent to Poland. She has since paused the collection of the carriers, as organizers say they are fully stocked.

But the Bed-Stuy mom hopes to keep the collection going as the need continues to grow.

“I can't imagine how important baby carriers would be especially for these families who are fleeing," she says. "When people are fleeing their homes, they're only carrying their most precious cargo, which is oftentimes their babies and kids," said Stare.

