Odum brothers shining for Wells College baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads continue to excel for Wells College baseball.

Max and Zack Odum, both sophomores for the Express, are providing a one-two punch at the next level. Currently, Max leads the team in hitting with a .364 overall battling average. Max, an infielder/pitcher for Wells, also leads in other major offensive categories including hits (24), stolen bases (six), and is second in runs batted in with 13.

Also of major note, Max has a nine-game hitting streak heading into Saturday’s home doubleheader against St. Mary’s (Md.) starting at Noon.

Twin brother Zack is in the same statistical conversation for the Express. The outfielder is second on the team in hitting at .282 and is second in hits with 20 right behind Max.

Wells College now has a record of (6-13) and their last scheduled game on Wednesday versus RIT was postponed due to the weather. The Express competes in the United East Baseball Conference.

