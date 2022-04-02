ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical trial helping to expand access to eye screenings in rural Wisconsin

 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A new clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could increase access to eye screenings for patients in rural Wisconsin.

The National Eye Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded the university more than $4 million to increase diabetic eye screenings using teleophthalmology. The practice allows a patient to have their eyes checked by a doctor miles away using cameras, smartphones and other technology.

“Because of our success, several other Wisconsin health systems have partnered with us to establish new teleophthalmology programs,” Dr. Yao Liu, an opthalmologist with UW Health, said. “We now have 10 cameras located in 4 systems across Wisconsin, including UW Health, Fort HealthCare, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and also Mile Bluff.”

To date, UW Health said more than 1,200 patients have received vision-saving eyecare through the program.

