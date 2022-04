PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested Markell Carter Tuesday. It's the fifth time the Prichard Police Officer has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail on domestic violence charges. The latest incident happened at his Chickasaw home. The victim says while he was on duty, Carter took her phone and began interrogating her. From there she says, things escalated quickly inside the home.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO